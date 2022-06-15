Services for Joe J. Vrana, 84, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Granger.
Burial will be in Old Calvary Cemetery in Granger.
Mr. Vrana died Saturday, June 11, at his residence.
He was born March 24, 1938, in Littlefield, Texas, to Stanley and Wilma Vrana.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Vrana of Rogers; a daughter, Tammy Lutz of Temple; a son, Tim Vrana of Rogers; two brothers, Willie Vrana of Taylor and Johnny Vrana of Granger; a sister, Marcella Neal of Bastrop; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthews Catholic Church in Rogers, or canned food donations to the church or Scanio-Harper funeral Home in Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.