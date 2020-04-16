Phil Beckwith
Mr. Phil Beckwith, 85, of Temple, Texas passed away on Saturday, April 11 after a brief battle with cancer. Phil was born in South Haven, Michigan. As a young man, he served in the navy in the Korean War. Later he and his beloved wife Lorraine Beckwith raised their family in Port Washington, Wisconsin. They moved to Central Texas in 1988. He was a nurse anesthetist at the VA hospital for many years and a long-time member of Temple Bible Church. Phil lived a beautiful life serving the Lord. He was a lifelong bike rider and would pedal many country roads on his bike, stopping along the way to tell others about the great love our Lord has for them. Also, he and his current wife Eva lead a weekly bible study for the women in Gatesville prison. Those women loved Phil and his heart to help them look beyond their present circumstances to the forgiveness and love Jesus has for them.
Phil was a man who loved his family unconditionally. He never failed to brighten our lives with his sense of humor and his optimistic outlook. A few years after his first wife Lorraine died, he married Eva Beckwith. He saw a pretty lady at a grocery store, asked if she was married, took her out to lunch and there began a wonderful love story. She will miss him terribly.
Phil is survived by his wife, Eva; daughter, Allison Putney, son-in-law, Chris; three grandchildren: Sadie, Audrey, and Joe; his sister, Mae and brother, Dean; step-children Lisa Johnson of Temple, John McCasland of Austin, and Matt McCasland of Denton, TX; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Lorraine Beckwith; son, Mark Beckwith and many other much loved family members and friends.
A memorial service for Phil will be planned sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Temple Bible Church Mission Fund or Grace Academy Classical School of Georgetown, Texas.
Our family would like to thank the staff at the VA Hospital for their kindness and for the superior care Phil received in his final days.
Paid Obituary