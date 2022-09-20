Alan D. Nichols
Memorial services for Alan D. Nichols, 71, of Morgan’s Point Resort, will be held Thursday, September 22, 2 pm at Oakmont Park at Morgan’s Point Resort with Military and Police Honors.
Alan was born December 24, 1950, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Albert Joseph Nichols and Mable Alice (Hinton) Nichols. He attended the University of Akron in Ohio and graduated with a degree in Education.
After graduation he joined the U. S. Army serving in the 2nd Armored Division, as a Military Police Officer achieving rank of 2nd Lieutenant. This began his career in law enforcement. Alan joined the Temple Police Department in 1977. While working for them he earned his Masters in Public Administration from Baylor University. He retired from the Temple Police Department as Lt. Detective in 2004.
Alan met his true love in 1982 and married JoAnn Louise (Wieland) August 13, 1983 at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Temple.
Alan adored his family and took delight in his children and grandchildrens antics over the years. He was a traveler and enjoyed seeing new sights, people, cultures and history. Once one adventure was done he quickly began plans for the next. He was an avid reader, cook, collector of trivia and persistent dog walker.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Nichols; daughter Alicia Nichols; son, William Nichols; two granddaughters, Eva Grapkowski and Olivia Hodge; and one brother, Thomas Nichols.
Memorials may be made to the United States National Parks, give.nationalparks.org.
