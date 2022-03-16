ROSEBUD — Services for Dolores Skwirut Gunther Pitarra, 90, of Rosebud will be held in private.
Mrs. Pitarra died Thursday, March 10, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 31, 1931, in Baltimore, Md. She married Jerome Gunther in 1952, and Samuel Pitarra in 1974.
She was preceded in death by her husbands.
Survivors include a daughter, Joyce Gunther English of Rosebud; a grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.