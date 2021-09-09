Jennifer JoAnn Ingriola
Jennifer JoAnn Ingriola, age 48, of Gatesville passed from this life during the late-night hours of Monday, September 6, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White hospital. She was born on the 30th day of April 1973 in Temple, TX to parents Joseph and Juanita Ingriola (Barnes).
Jennifer has been a resident of the Bell County area her whole life. She graduated from Academy High School in the class of ‘91. Jennifer was a loving person who loved her family very dearly. She will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
Jennifer leaves behind to cherish her memory her son Dustin Wayne Claypool and wife Alivia Claypool, grandson Grae Wayne Claypool, sons Westley Colton Claypool and Stash Tackett, life partner Chassidy Johnson, grandmother Myrtle Barnes (Best friend), parents Joseph and Juanita Ingriola, sisters Barbi Oropello and Brandi Ingriola, as well as one brother Ben Ingriola.
A graveside service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Tempe is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary