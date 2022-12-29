Mary Doil Pitrucha
Mary Doil Pitrucha, 76, of Gatesville, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in a Waco Nursing Center. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Rev. Don Fulton will officiate. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Pitrucha was born November 21, 1946 in Rosebud to James Thomas and Era Doil Young Bone. She graduated from Rosebud High School, Temple Junior College and McLennan Community College. She married Willroy Pitrucha. She worked as a Registered Nurse at King’s Daughters Hospital, Scott and White Hospital, and the Olin E. Teague Veterans Administration Hospital in Temple. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church near Rosebud.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
She is survived by two sons, Roy Pitrucha and wife Pat of Temple and Glenn Pitrucha of Gatesville, one brother, James Bone and wife Nancy of Robinson, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary