BELTON — Services for Adra Fern Stein Plumlee, 77, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Monday in Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Okla., with the Rev. Paul Appleby officiating.
Mrs. Plumlee died Wednesday, May 5, at Belton care center.
She was born to Lester and Maxine Stein on March 14, 1944, in Fay, Oklahoma. She graduated high school in 1962 in Watonga, Okla. She married Edwin Crouse in 1965 in Watonga. She worked for Ditch Witch in Perry, Okla. She and Dana moved back to Watonga, where she worked for She later worked as a legal secretary for Morgan & Benson attorney’s office in Watonga, Okla. She married Clyde Plumlee in 1985 moved to Hinton. She worked for 3M Company while living in Hinton until 1998 when she retired. She worked part-time for the Buzby Law Office in Anadarko until 2001. She moved to Texas in 2005. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Early, where she served as the church secretary and played piano.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Plumlee.
Survivors include a daughter, Dana Everett of Belton; a brother, Harlan Stein of Okemah, Okla.; a sister, Rhonda Harris of Oklahoma City; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or to any charity.
