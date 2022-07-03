Services for Jimmie Roland Franklin, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Franklin died Thursday, June 30, at a Temple care center.
He was born May 21, 1943, in Louisiana to Grady F. and Alvina M. Trappe Franklin. He worked at Wiesner Auto Clinic. He owned and operated Franklin Supply in Temple. He attended Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Franklin.
Survivors include a son, Mark A. Franklin of Houston; two brothers, Nathan Franklin of Bryan and Richard Franklin of Rogers; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.