SALADO — Services for retired Command Sgt. Maj. Marvin Lee Williams, 80, of Jarrell will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Salado Church of Christ with the Rev. Joe Keyes officiating.
Burial with military honors will be 2 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Williams died Thursday, Oct. 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 5, 1941, in Alpine to George Desmond and Nora Boone Williams. He graduated from Midland High School in 1959. He enlisted in the Army and retired after 28 years, having served a tour in Germany and two tours in Vietnam. He received a Purple Heart medal. He married Carolyn Fern Krantz on March 25, 2000. They lived in Jarrell for 22 years. He was a member of the Salado Church of Christ. He was a lifetime member of DAV, VFW, Military Order of the Purple Heart and the American Legion in Jarrell, and the Salado Lions Club.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Tony Lee Williams and Terry Lee Williams, both of West Orange; a daughter, Tammy Lynn Yoste of Chatsworth, Ga.; a stepson, Stanley Paul Medeiros of Andice; a stepdaughter, Carol Lynn Shelton of Liberty Hill; a brother, George Vernon Williams of Midland; and five grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral of Salado is in charge of arrangements.