Arthur John Polchinski Jr., 61, of Temple, Texas passed away at Baylor Scott and White on September 14th, 2021. Arthur was born on September 17th, 1959, in Fort Jay Governors Island, New York. He was born to Arthur Polchinski Sr. and Elisabeth Polchinski. Arthur was a military brat and loved getting the chance to move around as he was able. Arthur graduated high school from Ansbach American High School in Ansbach, Germany. Arthur absolutely loved being involved in any and all sports possible. Throughout his school years he played baseball, basketball, and football, and was even being scouted by the Milwaukee Brewers before suffering a shoulder injury. He attended the University of Reno in Nevada on a baseball scholarship before moving to the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. He eventually settled here in Central Texas where he began working as a recreational therapist at Scott and White. This is where he eventually met his loving wife, Susan Polchinski, as she worked at Scott and White as well. He eventually left Scott and White and moved on to working at Wilsonart for most of the rest of his life. He then spent the last parts of his life as a paraprofessional at Hector P. Garcia Elementary.
His greatest passion in life was helping and giving back to his community. He was involved in swim lessons at UMHB, he would hold Thanksgiving meals throughout his time at Scott and White, he coached a multitude of different sports and kids up until his death, and he continued to work at Ralph Wilson Youth Club as he was so passionate about making an impact on every kid that attended. He was a part of the Temple High School Quarterback Club, and he helped with coaching and events at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Holy Trinity High School. Arthur was a huge part of the Temple community and made an immense impact on everyone he came across. He eventually went on to have two wonderful children: his son, Avery Polchinski, and daughter, Abby Polchinski.
Arthur leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Susan; his oldest child and only son, Avery; his younger child and only daughter, Abby; his mother, Elisabeth Polchinski; one brother, Joseph Polchinski; five sisters, Rosie Ross, Mary Hegedusich, Helen Guzman, Dorothy Polchinski, and Teresa Gorres; as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces that he loved and graced immensely. His legacy will live on through all, and he will always be loved and missed. He is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Polchinski Sr., and his older brother, William Polchinski.
A visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in the Regina Caeli room, from 5:30-7:30, on Friday September 17th. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 18th, at St. Mary’s Church at 8:15 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to Ralph Wilson Youth Club, and can be mailed to the address of 1515 S 25th St, Temple, TX 76504.