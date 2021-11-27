Services for Andrew Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Temple are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mr. Rodriguez died Thursday, Nov. 25, at a local hospital.Funeral Home in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 47F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 27, 2021 @ 8:55 pm
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Andrew Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Temple are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mr. Rodriguez died Thursday, Nov. 25, at a local hospital.Funeral Home in Temple.