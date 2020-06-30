Services for Patricia Leija, 61, of Killeen will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Jesse Garcia officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Leija died Thursday, June 25.
She was born June 4, 1959, in Port Lavaca to Juan F.and Inez H Aguallo. She attended school in Troy. She married Pete Leija in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; three sisters, Rosie Aviles and Melissa Rubio, both of Belton, and Rosanna Barnett of Temple; two sons, Marco A. Leija and Juan G. Aguallo of Temple; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for the expenses of the funeral to Branford/Dawson Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.