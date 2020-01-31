Mary Alice Engvall passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born to Jennie Mae Haynes and Otto Sims Miller on August 31, 1934, in Winterhaven, Florida.
At the age of 2, her father passed away and the family moved to Winnsboro, South Carolina. She attended the University of South Carolina where she received her education degree. After teaching in local schools, she moved to Winslow, Arizona. It was in Winslow that Mary met and married William Ray Engvall in 1969. The family later moved to Dallas, Temple, and ultimately Georgetown, Texas.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William Ray Engvall, stepdaughter Janet Engvall McTigue, her mother, father, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
She is survived by her stepson, William Engvall, Jr., his wife Gail Engvall, stepdaughters, Judy Engvall Schooling and her spouse Shannon Schooling, and Jennifer Engvall Jackson and her spouse Rick Jackson, grandchildren Emily & Will Holden, Travis Engvall, Justin Jackson, Sarah Jackson, Mackenzie & Kyle Gardiner, Annie McTigue, great granddaughter Autumn Holden and multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice. There will be a private graveside service.