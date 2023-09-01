Private services are planned for Ernest “Ron” Ronald Cook, 65, of Belton.
Mr. Cook died Wednesday, Aug. 8, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 5, 1957, in Anniston, Ala., to Joseph “Joe” Cook and Elisabeth Zanzinger. He lived in the Bell County area most of his life. He graduated from Killeen High School. He served in the Navy. He retired from Las Vegas County maintenance.
Survivors include a son, Joseph Ronald Cook of Arizona; his father of Killeen; two sisters, Connie Koss of Fort Worth and Debbie Koehne of Harker Heights; and two brothers, Kenny Cook of Harker Heights and Danny Holt of Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.