Services for Grover “Buddy” Henry Albert Jr., 84, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple with the Rev. Dana officiating.
Burial will be in Barclay (Pieper) Cemetery in Barclay.
Mr. Albert died Monday, Nov. 15, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 5, 1937, in Burlington to Grover S. and Velma Dodson Albert. He was raised in Burlington. He later moved to Temple. He married LaVerne Lorenz in 1957 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Terry’s Chapel. He worked for Wilsonart in Temple for more than 36 years before retiring in 1994. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple. He volunteered with Meals-on-Wheels, Habitat for Humanity and the Big Print Ministries.
He was preceded in death by his wife and one great-grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Debra Gregory of Temple and Tammy Prince of Barclay; a son, Alan Albert of Indianapolis; a sister, Betty Whitchurch; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.