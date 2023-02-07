Services for Edward Cornelison, 55, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Moffat Cemetery with the Rev. Harlan Haines officiating.
Mr. Cornelison died Tuesday, Jan. 31, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 23, 1967, in Brownwood to William and Joy Lynn Cornelison. He attended Temple High School. He attended Heights Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Brayden; his mother of Temple; two brothers, Scott Tubbs of Moffat and Michael Tubbs of Temple; and two stepsisters, Sheryl Spence of Alabama and Gail Cornelison of Odessa.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.