ROCKDALE — Services for Louise Carpenter, 82, of Milano will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Gause Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Gause Cemetery.
Mrs. Carpenter died Friday, Nov. 27, at her residence.
She was born April 27, 1938, in Texas City to John Nathan and Leila Leola DeFore Johns Sr. She graduated from Liberty High School. She married Arthur Carpenter Sr. on July 13, 1957. She worked for the Department of Public Safety. She was a member of Gause Baptist Church and the Red Poll Cattle Association.
Survivors include her husband of Milano; three daughters, Barbara Hicks, Pamela Roberts and Denice Brown, all of Milano; a son, Arthur Carpenter Jr. of Liberty Hill; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley, 302 E. Blue Bell Road, Brenham, TX 77833; or Shriners Hospital for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.