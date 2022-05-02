Services for Juanita Moralez Hernandez, 100, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Hernandez died Wednesday, April 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 16, 1921, in Bastrop. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Goodwill Mexican Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Corlos Rincon of California, Nick Rincon of Amarillo and Pete Hernandez of Temple; four daughters, Maria Rodriguez of Royse City, Victoria Navarro of Petersburg and Janie H. “Juanita” Garcia and Janie Hernandez, both of Temple; 20 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.