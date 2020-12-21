No services are planned for Gabino Alvarado-Lara, 57, of Temple.
Mr. Alvarado-Lara died Wednesday, Dec. 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 19, 1963, in La Mantequilla, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Julian Alvarado and Maria Asuncion Lara. He married Natalia Flores. He worked for a concrete company. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of La Mantequilla; three sons, Luis Alvarado-Flores, Gilberto Alvarado-Flores and Pablo Alvarado-Flores, all of Dallas; five brothers, Luis Alvarado-Lara, Jose Alvarado-Lara and Luderio Alvarado-Lara, all of Temple, Victor Alvarado-Lara of Dallas and Miguel Alvarado-Lara of La Mantequilla; six sisters, Canda Alvarado-Lara, Zacarias Alvarado-Lara and Inosensia Alvarado-Lara, all of Temple, and Felicitas Alvarado-Lara, Marta Alvarado-Lara and Consension Alvarado-Lara, all of La Mantequilla; his parents of La Mantequilla; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.