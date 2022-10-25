Olen Roy
Cosper, Sr.
Born March 2, 1944 in Belton, Texas to Bill Cosper and Peggy Crass Cosper at Sewell-Long Hospital and walked into Heaven October 19th at the age of 78 in the presence of his loving family. He was raised in a farming family who lived mostly in Holland, Salado, Armstrong and they finally planted roots in Belton.
Roy was saved and baptized along with his twin brother, Robert on June 4, 1955 at Willingham Baptist Church near Salado, Texas. He later attended Heights Baptist Church in Temple, where he was a member for 50+ years. While Roy may never have carried his Bible, spoke openly to strangers about his faith, or sang out at church, Roy showed his quiet faith through his morals, the way he treated others throughout his life, and the way he raised his family to serve the Lord. He showed his children a wonderful example of what it is to be a loving father by always being there for them and loving them no matter what; which helped them believe in a loving God, who loves His children unconditionally.
Roy attended Holland schools, but met the love of his life, Dianna Brooks, in Temple. They met on a blind date when he was 17 years old. They married June 5, 1964. They welcomed daughter Melissa Dawn in 1966. His son Olen Roy, Jr. was added to the family in 1975. Roy and Dianna shared a romance that kept them together for 60 years and married for 58 of those years. Their love not only endured for that 60 years, but somehow grew throughout all of the challenges that life brought them. They built their first real home in 1972 where they remained throughout his life.
Roy was a magical mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and trucks, but he made a life change to work for ER Carpenter in Temple in January 1967 and stayed to raise his family for the next 25 years. Roy proudly retired from ER Carpenter in 1992 and went to work for H.E.B., Tom’s Candies and then Enviromed of Troy, Texas. When Roy fully retired he completely devoted himself to his ever growing family, which grew to 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, with number 12 to arrive this coming June.
Roy was his children’s and grandchildren’s favorite person. He was “Daddy” to his children and “Pop” to his grandchildren. He taught them all to drive, beginning as toddlers, by sitting them on his lap and letting them steer. They went from sitting on his lap, to them sitting in the driver’s seat with him right next to them with his foot ready on the brake, and later, when they were tall enough, they would drive with Roy riding in the passenger seat. No matter how many fences they went through or crashes they had, he still let them drive.
Roy was an avid outdoorsman, his passions were deer hunting and cat fishing, but generally enjoying all of God’s creations. He included his children and grandchildren in his passions, teaching them to love hunting and fishing as well.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Melinda, grandson Joshua Wayne and brothers Joe Lynn and Billy Wayne, Sr.
Roy is survived by wife Dianna, daughter Melissa Carter of Oenaville, son Olen Jr. and wife Michelle of Belton, twin brother, Robert and wife Lavonn of Academy, sister-in-law Barbara of Holland, sister-in-law Gale of Moody, grandchildren Joshua Burtchell of Oenaville, Sarah Burtchell and fiancé Aaron Metcalf of Troy, Jared Burtchell and wife Paige of Waxahachie, and Adam Waddell of Junction City, Kansas, great-grandchildren, Landon, Haigan, McKinlee, Jaxton, Lawsen, Leyton, Gatlin, Lainey, Tatum, Bowdyn, Carter and number 12 on the way, in-laws Billie and Tony Piazza of Hurst, Nelson Brooks of Belton, Linda Brooks of Temple and many nieces and nephews whom he loved.
Pallbearers are Josh Burtchell, Jared Burtchell, Enrique Lane, Johnny Cosper, Steven Cosper and Billy Cosper, Jr.
Visitation will be at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. The funeral will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Heights Baptist Church in Temple with Brother Billy Koinm officiating. Burial is at Salado Cemetery in the Cosper Family plot immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to either Heights Baptist Church at 1220 South 49th St, Temple, TX 76504 or the Aaron Metcalf Stem Cell Fund with checks payable to Dustin Metcalf, c/o Melissa Carter 3790 Creek Road, Temple, Texas 76501.
Paid Obituary