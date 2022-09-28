A mass of Christian burial for Bernadine L. Kessler Goonan, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
A mass of Christian burial for Bernadine L. Kessler Goonan, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mrs. Goonan died Sunday, Sept. 25.
She was born Aug. 8, 1933, in Barclay to Arthur and Florine Kessler. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1950. She moved to Austin and attended Austin Business School. After graduating she moved to Temple, where she worked as office manager for a Goodyear store. She retired in 1959. She also was a homemaker. She married Billy Goonan in 1953. She was a Catholic and a member of the St. Mary’s Altar Society, where she served as president of the association for multiple terms.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Aug. 26, 2015.
Survivors include three sons, Brian Goonan of Belton, Bruce Goonan of Temple and Brad Goonan of Dallas; a daughter, Brita McNeill of Temple; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s Altar Society, St. Joseph’s Cemetery, or to any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.