GEORGETOWN — Services for Reavis Eldon Tomlinson, 71, of Florence and formerly of Killeen, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Tomlinson died Monday, Dec. 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 31, 1948, in Georgetown to Eldon “Buck” and Anna Reavis Tomlinson. He was raised near Florence. He attended Florence ISD schools and also attended the First Baptist Church of Florence. His family later moved to Killeen and he graduated from Killeen High School. He attended the University of Texas and was a member of the University Glee Club. He married Linda Heierman. He worked for J.R. Reed Music Company as a piano and organ salesman and also taught piano lessons. He later owned and operated a piano sales business in Williamson County. He also worked for Strait Music Company for several years before retiring. He served as an organist and pianist at several churches, including the First Baptist Church of Florence, First United Methodist Church of Bartlett, and Mohomet Christian Church.
Survivors include a son, Christopher R. Tomlinson of Florence.
Ramsey Funeral Home and Crematorium in Georgetown is in charge of arrangements.