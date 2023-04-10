Services for Jose Luis Morales Jr., 25, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Morales died Monday, April 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 30, 1997, in Temple to Alicia Quiñones and Jose Luis Morales Sr. He had been a resident of Belton his whole life. He graduated from Belton High School in 2018. He was a Catholic and attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include his parents; four sisters Julia Cabrera, Margarita Martinez-Morales and Guadalupe Morales, all of Belton, and Martina Torres of Temple; and a brother, Margarito Morales of Belton.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.