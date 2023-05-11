BELTON — Services for Annie Lucille Youngblood, 82, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Youngblood died Thursday, May 4, at her residence.
She was born July 24, 1940, in Mt. Vernon, Ill., to John Peter and Bertha Agnes Miller. She worked as a registered nurse until retiring.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Joe R. Youngblood, and Mildie Marler; a son, Brien K. Youngblood; and an infant daughter.
Survivors include a daughter, Carol L. Youngblood Bancroft; a stepson, Kevin Marler; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.