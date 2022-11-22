AUSTIN — Services for Frank Castillo Jr., 90, will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mr. Castillo died Wednesday, Oct. 12, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 27, 1932, to Frank and Ageda Castillo. He was a graduate of Rogers High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 41 years and was honorably discharged as a master sergeant. He worked for 25 years for the Veterans Administration. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dana K. Castillo.
Survivors include three brothers, Pete Castillo, Charles Castillo and Estevan Castillo; and two sisters, Theresa Almendarez and Mary Alcozer.
The Neptune Society of Austin is in charge of arrangements.