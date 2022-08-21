Larry Brown Goad
Larry Brown Goad, age 66, passed away in his home on August 13, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held on September 11 at the Temple Cultural Activities Center at 1:30 PM.
Larry was born in Temple on December 8, 1955 to Roy and Mary Goad as the last of four siblings. He graduated from Temple High School and participated in the band and many other activities. He also served as President of the 1974 graduating class. He later graduated from Southwest Texas State University and immediately embarked on a lifelong career in insurance and financial advice.
His personal loves were travel, stage and theater entertainment, music and biking. He accumulated almost 50,000 biking miles – twice around the world. But his most treasured assets were his family and his huge circle of friends and clients.
Larry was an avid supporter of local arts and was a patron of the CAC and Temple Civic Theatre. His true deep involvement in entertainment, however, was his love of, and support for all things “Star Trek.” For years he attended the annual conventions in Las Vegas and collected a large amount of clothing, photographs and other memorabilia.
Despite living for several years in Houston and Austin, Larry ultimately decided in 2015 to return to his roots in Temple. He thoroughly enjoyed living in his “funky” home in the historic north Temple area.
Larry was a strong and vocal supporter of human rights and LGBTQ groups and activities. His personal request was for friends and families to donate to those groups.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Steve Goad. He is survived by his sister Becky Goad of Austin and his brother Jaan Goad of Georgetown as well as several loved nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Larry was not a believer in a “traditional” funeral service, instead opting for an informal celebration of his life. He would only want you to reflect on the impact he had on your life.
Paid Obituary