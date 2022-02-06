Claudette Jean Vohs Morales
Memorial services for Claudette Jean Vohs Morales, 83, of Cleburne, formerly of Temple will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 11, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Mrs. Morales died Thursday in a Grandview Living Center.
Mrs. Morales was born June 1, 1938 in Franklin Village, MN, to Wesley F. Vohs and Inez J. Nelson Vohs. She married Roger Edward Daun January 29, 1956. She married Fortunato Leon Morales April 21, 1970. He preceded her in death March 30, 2003. She worked as a phlebotomist, a clerk and a bookkeeper. She was employed at Scott and White Hospital, King Savers and Hobby Lobby.
Mrs. Morales was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Nato Morales, sisters Jacqueline “Jackie” Boatman, Jeanette Brown, and Doris “Dori” Hilbert and brother Robert “Bobby” Murray.
Survivors include her sons Tim Daun, Tom Morales and his wife Teri of Cleburne, John Morales and his wife Mona of Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, and Kerry Daun of Temple; daughters Becky Daun of Denton and Felicia Settle and her husband Dr. Phillip Settle of Temple; and twelve grandchildren: Christopher, Jared, Tiffany, Rachel, Alyssa, Geneva, Eliza, Megan, Elisabeth, Emalye, Kristiana and Kody.
