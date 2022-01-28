Services for Theda Raye Graham O’Neal, 77, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at the First Baptist Church in Temple.
The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel.
Mrs. O’Neal died Saturday, Jan. 22, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 14, 1944, to William “Billy” and Doris Graham in Gatesville. She graduated from Gatesville High School in 1962. She married Larry N. O’Neal on Sept. 4, 1964. After Larry was discharged from the Army in October of 1964, they moved to the Ohio Valley. They lived in Marietta, W.Va., Newport, W.Va., and Vienna, W.Va., before returning to Central Texas in 1999. She was a homemaker, and sang gospel music both solo and with her husband as part of their ministry.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two daughters, Sheila Bass of Temple and Sherry Smith of Waco; her mother of Belton; a brother, Jimmy Graham of Belton; a sister, Patsy Cofer of Temple; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 at the church.