Services for Marcus Garcia, 48, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Garcia died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at a Lakeway hospital.
He was born Sept. 4, 1972, in Temple to Rosita Hernandez and Alvin Garcia. He graduated from Troy High School. He was a certified HVAC technician.
Survivors include his father of Temple; two daughters, Destiney Dawn Garcia and Dacey June Garcia, both of Troy; and three sisters, Ceclia Villanueva, Rita Sanchez and Kiki Salazar.