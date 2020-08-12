Services for Kimberly Suzanne Leija, 58, of Pflugerville will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Leija died Sunday, Aug. 2, at an Austin hospital.
She was born Dec. 25, 1961, in Belton to Homer Franklin Adams and Jo Ann Hendricks. She graduated from Belton High School. She married Ruben Leija in Belton on May 3, 2006. She was a longtime resident of Bell County.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Seth Page and Evan Fuchs, both of Salado, and Wesley Fuchs of Temple; two daughters, Sheena Killough of Pflugerville and Regina Franco of Round Rock; a sister, Kelley Sexton of Bruceville-Eddy; and six grandchildren.