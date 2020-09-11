Mrs. Glenda Jo Blackburn Graf, 83 of Eddy, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Waco Memorial Park in Waco with Reverend Lee Casey officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at the funeral home.
Glenda Jo was born on February 14, 1937 to James Samuel and Gladys Leweene Clem Blackburn in Troy, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Eddy. Glenda Jo graduated from Troy High School. She married the love of her life Lester Lamar Graf, Sr. on October 9, 1954. Glenda Jo was a member of Bruceville Community Church of Eddy. She graduated from Waxahachie School of Nursing. She worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse at Waxahachie Baylor Medical Center in Waxahachie for over 20 years. Glenda Jo enjoyed gardening, doing genealogy, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lester Lamar Graf, Sr., daughter, Sharon Leweene Graf.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Jo Riley and husband, David of Forney, sons, Lester Graf, Jr. (Dusty) and wife, Lynne of Maypearl, Samuel David Graf and wife, Lynette of Maypearl, brother, Dale Blackburn and wife, Betty of Hewitt; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bruceville Community Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 65, Bruceville, Texas 76524.
