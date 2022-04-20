CAMERON — Services for Billy Gene Streicher, 85, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Oak Hill Cemetery pavilion in Cameron with the Rev. Basilio Montez officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Streicher died Monday, April 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 13, 1936, in Cameron to Walter and Sophia Skrhak Streicher. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Elfried Ohlig in Germany. He retired from Texas Power & Light.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Ann Wheeler; and q grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; two sons, Billy Streicher Jr. and Richard Streicher, both of Cameron; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.