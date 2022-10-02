Services for Janet Fay Mikulas Odstrcil, 84, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Dr. Mark Labaj officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Odstrcil died Thursday, Sept. 29, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 30, 1938, in Seaton to Lillie Clara Hejl and Jerry Mikulas Sr. She attended Rogers High School. She married Glenn Odstrcil on Feb. 6, 1960, in Seaton. She worked at First National Bank, then worked as a legal secretary for more than 35 years with Neiman, Howell, Smith and Lee Law Offices, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Seaton Brethren Church, and transferred later to Temple Brethren Church.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a son, Kenneth Odstrcil of Temple; a daughter, Kathy Calhoun of Troy; four sisters, Sandra Carver of Sherman, Carol Hunt of Arlington, Trudy Wood of Bay City and Kim Hamm of Keller; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home