SALADO — Services for Helen Joy Hays, 86, of Salado will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Grace Church in Salado with Jason Goings officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Hays died Saturday, May 13, at her residence.
She was born July 25, 1936, in Thorndale to Ruby and Coulter Cravy. She was a member of Salado United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Hays, and a daughter, Deborah Lynn Price.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Keller; a son, John Hoyt; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Church, 5798 FM 2484, Salado, TX 76571.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.