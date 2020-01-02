Services for Dr. Paul D. Bolton Jr., 70, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple.
A private burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Dr. Bolton died Tuesday, Dec. 31, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 17, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio to Paul D. and Gloria Bolton. He was a physician at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, a hospitalist for the VA hospital in Temple, a member and elder at Grace Presbyterian Church and a member of Gideons International. He was awarded the Leonard Tow 2006 Humanism in Medicine Award from The Texas A&M System Health Science Center College of Medicine.
Survivors include his wife, Debby; two sons, Joel Bolton of Hattiesburg, Miss., and Luke Bolton of Temple; two daughters, Dinah Martinez of Houston and Molly Bolton of Temple; a sister, Mary Beth Rogers of Moore, Okla.; a stepbrother, Greg Hinkle; a stepsister, Phyllis Neal; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International or to any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of