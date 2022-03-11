Services for William E.L. “Blue” Ballou, 75, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Ballou died Wednesday, March 9, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 7, 1947, in Corning, Ark., to William and Winnie May Larue Ballou. He worked as a truck driver for more than 40 years and retired from E.R. Carpenter.
Survivors include four sons, Steven F. LeMay of McKinney, William R. Balllou and Eric Ballou, both of Temple, and Tony Ballou of Melissa; two daughters, Stephanie Ballou and Cindi Ballou, both of Temple; his mother of Colorado; two sisters, Mary Frances Greer of Tennessee and Roberta Barnes of Colorado; three brothers, Cecil Ballou of Massachusetts, and Alvin Nelson and Dewayne Nelson, both of Colorado; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to The Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76504.