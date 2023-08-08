BELTON — Services for Christopher R. Phillips, 50, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Vista Community Church in Temple.
Mr. Phillips died Sunday, Aug. 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 28, 1972, in West Allis, Wis., to Raymond and Rosemary Wierzchowski Phillips. He served in the Marine Corps. He worked for Waste Management in Wisconsin before being transferred to Texas 12 years ago. For the last two years he was director of operations with Al Clawson Disposal in Jarrell. He married Marcy Osborn on April 30, 2021, in Temple. He was a member of Vista Community Church in Temple where he was a server.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Isabelle Phillips and Faith Phillips; a son, Benjamin Phillips; his stepmother, Mary Phillips; a brother Todd Phillips; and a stepbrother, John Flach.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.