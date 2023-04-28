Services for Dr. Michael O. Kirkpatrick, 70, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Dr. Kirkpatrick died Monday, Feb. 27, in Kirkcaldy, Fife, Scotland.
He was born Feb. 25, 1953, in Alexandria, Va., to Dr. Hoyt Kirkpatrick Jr. and Elizabeth Louise Rhodes Kirkpatrick. He attended Southside High School in Fort Smith, Ark., and Hendrix College in Conway, Ark. He completed medical school at the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock, Ark., on a U.S. Navy scholarship. He married Pat Watson. He served in the U.S. Navy in Bethesda, Md., Beeville, Pensacola, Fla., and RAF Edzell, Angus, Scotland. He worked as a family medicine physician for Scott & White.
Survivors include his wife; a son, David Kirkpatrick; a daughter, Emma Sinnott; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Temple Community Clinic or to any charity.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.