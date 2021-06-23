Services for Dorian J. Smith, 61, of Killeen are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Smith died April 20 at a Killeen hospital.
Please contact the funeral home if you know anyone related to Mr. Smith.
