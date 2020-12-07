Services for Michael “Mike” Bartosh, 60, of Temple will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Dubina.
Mr. Bartosh died Friday, Dec. 4.
He was born June 23, 1960, in Pampa to Douglas and Betty Bartosh. He graduated from Temple High School in 1978. He graduated from Tarleton State College. He worked in the security business in Houston. He later helped with a rental property in Temple.
Survivors include his parents; and two sisters, Laura Pemberton of Houston and Beth Giniewicz of Temple.