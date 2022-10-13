ROCKDALE — Services for Michael Edward Brown, 71, of Rockdale, will be 1 p.m., Saturday, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Brown died Tuesday, Sept. 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 3, 1950 to Millard Edward and Esther L. Johnson Brown. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 1968 and University of Texas in 1972 with dual degrees in Early Western Civilization and English. He began his career with The Rockdale Reporter in 1974 and retired in 2020 with 22 years as the editor.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Brown; a son, Mark Brown; two step daughters, Briana Wieczorek, Kayla Offield; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Milam Touch of Love, P.O. Box 543, Cameron, TX 76520; or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society online at lls.org.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Friday, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.