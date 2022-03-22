Alice Ruth Walker
October 8, 1934 - March 20, 2022
Belton, Texas - Alice Walker passed away in Belton, Texas, on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the age of 87. Alice was born October 8, 1934, in Abilene, Texas, to Wayne Henderson Wylie and Mary Rosamond Cambell. She attended Texas State College for Women, in Denton, Texas, until the passing of her mother in 1954.
Alice met Prosper Walker at a swimming pool in Albany, Texas, where Alice was serving as a lifeguard. Dad recalls hitting her with a tennis ball and it was love at first sight. They were married on September 22, 1956, at Matthews Pres-byterian Church in Albany, Texas following a whirlwind romance, and started their married life in Fayetteville, North Carolina where Prosper was stationed as an officer in the US Army. Together they had six children: Lloyd, Cynthia, Rebecca, Carrie, Julie and Sara, along with an untold number of cats, dogs, pigeons and the occasional hamster, raccoon, and, at one time, even a horse. During their marriage, they traveled the world with the US military including two tours to Vietnam with Alice keeping the family together until Prosper returned. Alice and Prosper retired from the Army in 1977 and put down roots in Belton. After retiring, she loved spending time with her family and watching three generations of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.
Alice was born to be a mother. Wherever she lived, there were kids in her life. She was known as “Mom” to all the kids in the neighborhood. It was not unusual to find other kids sitting at the kitchen table after school, talking with her about what was going on in their life. She worked at several restaurants in Belton. She liked being around young people and they naturally looked up to her.
Alice is survived by her husband of 65 years, Prosper N. Walker, and six children, son Lloyd W. (Cheryl) Walker and daughters Cynthia J. (Gerald) Helmandollar, Rebecca R. (David) Wesson, Carrie N. (Tim) Steger, Julie L. Moran and Sara M. (Greg) Hebert, all residing in the Temple, Belton, Killeen area of Texas; grandchildren Matthew, Bryan and Noah Walker, Elizabeth Chandler, Michael and Katelin Champion, Brady and Riley Wesson, Brynne Dunning, Maxie Steger, Ethan and Ryan Moran, Zachary Hebert and Rachel Abbott. Great-grandchildren currently stand at 22 with three more on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Grace Community Primitive Baptist Church, 3111 North 3rd Street, Temple, Texas, 76501.
