Services for John Wesley “Pappa” Collins Jr., 82, of Moody will be at a later date in Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Collins died Friday, Feb. 19, at his residence.
He was born June 9, 1938, in Elizabethtown, Ky., to Evelyn Howie and John Wesley Collins Sr. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He then joined the PlasClad/PSI family in Temple, retiring after 20 years.
Survivors include his wife, Lois E. Collins; a son, Dwayne Collins; a daughter, Kathy Collins Ruth; two stepsons, David Benton Yurisich and Chris Yurisich; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
