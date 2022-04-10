Wanda Cox Clark
We are sad to announce that on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, at the age of 73, Wanda Cox Clark of Temple, Texas passed away.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ruby Cox; brother, Roger Cox and wife, Essie; and son in law, Daniel Oxenreider.
She is survived by her husband, James Clark; her brothers, Don Cox with his wife Kim and Alan Cox with his wife Cheryl; her 4 children: sons, John Clark (Kelly Hodges), and Ron Clark and wife Donna; daughters, Susan Oxenreider and Rhonda Clark (Charles Puryear); and multiple nieces and nephews.
For 52 years Wanda was in the greatest love story of all times. She shared her life with her one and only true love “JIM”. With their love they created a legacy of eternal life through their 4 children. Every moment with her children was her own personal holiday. She cherished her baby boy Amos, her children and the love of her husband most of all.
Her legacy is as follows: grandchildren; James Oxenreider (Allie Gott), Trent (Lacie) Oxenreider, Chant Clark, Alan Clark, Daniel (Caitlyn) Oxenreider, Brittany (Brian) Ruiz, Jesse (Shawna) Clark, Shyanna (Rowdy) Thomas and Kelten Davis.
Also, her prize of great grandchildren: Emmalie Clark, Gilbert Ruiz, Maddox Oxenreider, Riley Wilson, Kinsley Clark, Ryder Thomas, Blakely Clark, Lola Oxenreider, Harliegh Thomas, Raelyn Oxenreider, Pearl Clark, Beau Clark, Cali Clark, Ethan Oxenreider and one more on the way.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple oversees arrangements.
