ROCKDALE — Services for Donald Curtis Powell, 85, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Powell died Sunday, Feb. 6, in Rockdale.
He was born Nov. 22, 1936, in Hale Center to Andy and Leola Poteet Powell. He married Anita Sorley in Valleyview in 1958. He retired as a custodial supervisor for Dumas ISD in Dumas. He worked at Fun Valley Resort in Colorado for 13 seasons after retiring.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Becky Menefee.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Brad Powell of Rockdale and Stan Powell of Somerville; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.