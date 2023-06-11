Joyce Matous Wall
Funeral services for Joyce Matous Wall. 90, of Temple will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at First Baptist Church Belton with Pastor Eddie Humphrey officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
The family will receive friends for visitation 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday evening at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Wall died Thursday evening, June 8, 2023 in a Temple Hospital.
Mrs. Wall was born December 8, 1932, in Ballinger, the daughter of Frank and Dolly (Hamilton) Sharp. She married William (Bill) Matous in 1951. He preceded her in death in 1995. She married LeRoy Wall in 1996, he preceded her in death in 2010.
Mrs. Wall was a long-time Baptist. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton. She was an accomplished artist and enjoyed playing Canasta. She was the Contributing Editor on travel for a local newspaper. Mrs. Wall worked for many years at the Soil Conservation Service in Temple.
Survivors include one daughter Cathy Stewart and husband Randy of Bryan; two sons Michael Matous and wife Mary of Ft. Worth, and Bruce Matous and wife Ann of Belton; eight grandchildren, Todd Stewart, Tyson Stewart, Jordan Matous, Madison Matous, Morgan Matous, Matt Matous, Kate Richter, and Suzanna Richter; five great-grandchildren, Haley, Lily, Ian, Ellie and Charley; and one great-great-grandchild, Carter.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
