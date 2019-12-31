ROCKDALE — Services for Jerry Woods, 75, of Milano will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Thomas Custer officiating.
Burial will be in Milano Cemetery.
Mr. Woods died Sunday, Dec. 29, at his residence.
He was born April 8, 1944, in Milano to Harry Douglas and Marjorie Catherine Pratt Woods. He married Kitty Stephens on Jan. 7, 1989, in Rockdale. He was a carpenter.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; three sons, Shane Woods of Texas City, and Wesley Parker and Stephen Vance, both of Rockdale; two daughters, Kimber Lachelle Woods of San Leon and Crystal Ramsey of Lexington; two brothers, Leon Woods of Danbury and Edwin “Ab” Woods of Milano; two sisters, Linda Hall and Bonnie Johnson, both of Milano; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.