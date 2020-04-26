Frances Brashear Madeley of Temple, Texas passed and went to our Lord on April 22, 2020 at the age of 98.
Frances was born March 13, 1922 in Gatesville, Texas, to Arthur Price Brashear and Lois Lona Brashear. She graduated from Temple High School in 1939 and then attended Texas Tech University.
Frances married William L. Russell, Jr. on June 4, 1940. They had four children.
She married Henry Madeley, Sr. on February 21, 1963 and they successfully combined their families totaling seven children from junior high to college.
She and Henry built Southern Manor Nursing Home in Temple. Frances, also fondly known as Mimi by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, will be remembered for her love of the Lord and her loving and giving nature. She loved baking, sewing and making things for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
She was a longtime resident of Temple, Texas and a faithful member of Trinity Church.
She is survived by her sons, William L. Russell, III and wife Cheri; Robert A. Russell, Sr. and wife Debbie; Henry Madeley, Jr. and wife Suzann; and James A. Madeley and wife Corene; her daughters, Rolinda Russell Brindley and husband Hanes; Martha Madeley Cervenka and husband Richard. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husbands, William L. Russell, Jr. & Henry Madeley, Sr.; her brother, Arthur P. Brashear, Jr.; two sisters, Earle Simpson, Betty Jo Wiese; and her daughter, Frances Pamela Roberts.
A graveside service will be held at a future time at Bellwood Memorial Park located at 8575 Airport Road, Temple, Texas. Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple, Texas will be in charge of services.
The family would like to thank the staff of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation and Kindred Hospice for their kind and loving care.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be given to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.