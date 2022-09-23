Services for Dewayne Wade, 69, of Austin and formerly of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Services for Dewayne Wade, 69, of Austin and formerly of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Wade died Friday, Aug. 26, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 15, 1953, in Temple to Manuel “M.C.” Ross and Annie B. Wade Matthews. He graduated from Killeen High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked in construction until retiring.
Survivors include two brothers, Joel Matthews of Kyle and Cornelius Matthews of Jacksonville, Fla.; his stepfather, Willie Matthews of Jacksonville, Fla.; a stepbrother, Jeremiah Ross of Temple; and two sisters, Gwendolyn Mathis and Stella Wade, both of Jacksonville, Fla.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.