Services for Jacelyn Necole Harris, 50, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Geroge Feagin and Rev. D.L. Jackson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Harris died Tuesday, May 31, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 5, 1971, to Virginia Harris Mitchell. She attended Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple. She attended Temple High School. She worked for Walmart.
Survivors include her mother of Temple; and a grandmother, Lillie Faye Harris Brooks of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home.